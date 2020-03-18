Left Menu
Reports: Lions to acquire DT Shelton, DB Harmon

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 01:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 22:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The Detroit Lions reportedly will add two more former New England Patriots to their roster. The Lions are signing defensive tackle Danny Shelton to a two-year, $8 million contract. Shelton's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed the deal Wednesday with multiple media outlets.

Detroit also will acquire defensive back Duron Harmon in a trade for a pair of late-round draft picks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. Shelton, 26, started 14 of his 16 games with the Patriots in 2019 and set career highs with 61 tackles and three sacks.

A first-round pick (12th overall) by Cleveland in 2015, Shelton has 210 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 75 games (59 starts) with the Browns (2015-17) and Patriots (2018-19). Harmon recorded 22 tackles, two interceptions and five passes defended in 16 games last season.

The 29-year-old has collected 175 tackles, 17 interceptions and 28 passes defended in 111 career games since being selected by the Patriots in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. The additions of Harmon and Shelton boost the total to five former Patriots to join the Lions in the last two offseasons. Linebacker Jamie Collins agreed to a deal on Monday, while receiver Danny Amendola and defensive end Trey Flowers signed with Detroit before the 2019 season.

Third-year Lions head coach Matt Patricia was on New England coach Bill Belichick's staff from 2004-17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

