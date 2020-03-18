Left Menu
Report: Chargers signing DT Joseph

  • Updated: 19-03-2020 02:50 IST
  • Created: 18-03-2020 23:53 IST
Representative Image

The Los Angeles Chargers have agreed to terms on a two-year, $17 million deal with defensive tackle Linval Joseph, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday. The deal for the two-time Pro Bowl selection includes another $2 million in incentives, per the report.

Joseph, 31, spent the past six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings following four seasons with the New York Giants. He registered 44 tackles and three sacks in 13 games in 2019 and has 525 tackles, 24 sacks and eight forced fumbles in 141 career games (134 starts).

Joseph won a Super Bowl championship with the Giants, who selected him in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

