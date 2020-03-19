Reports: Raiders keep dealing, add CB Apple

The Las Vegas Raiders made another deal on Wednesday, reaching an agreement with cornerback Eli Apple, according to reports. Financial terms were not released.

Apple, 24, was the No. 10 overall pick of the New York Giants in 2016. He was traded to New Orleans in Oct. 2018 and played in 25 games with the Saints, tallying 110 tackles, two interceptions and 13 passes defensed. Overall, he has 233 tackles, three interceptions, six fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles in 55 career appearances (48 starts).

It's the latest move of the week for the Raiders, who reportedly will add quarterback Marcus Mariota, tight end Jason Witten, safety Jeff Heath, defensive tackle Maliek Collins, and linebackers Cory Littleton, Carl Nassib and Nick Kwiatkoski once the moves can become official. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.