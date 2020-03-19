Left Menu
Reports: Cowboys retain CB Brown on three-year deal

  • Updated: 19-03-2020 04:01 IST
The Dallas Cowboys have retained free agent cornerback Anthony Brown with a three-year deal, multiple outlets reported Wednesday. NFL Network reported the deal is worth $15.5 million.

Brown, who plays primarily in the slot, had 17 tackles and five pass breakups in nine games (four starts) last season before he suffered a season-ending triceps injury. The 26-year-old Brown has 172 tackles, four interceptions, 32 pass breakups, three sacks and three forced fumbles in 56 games (34 starts) in four seasons with the Cowboys.

Brown was a sixth-round draft selection in 2016 out of Purdue. Dallas also reportedly reached a one-year deal with cornerback Maurice Canady, according to NFL Network.

Canady, 25, split last season with the Baltimore Ravens (five games) and New York Jets (eight games) and had 46 tackles, five pass breakups and one interception in 13 games. Overall, he has 80 tackles to go with the interception and six pass breakups in 32 career games (four starts) with the Ravens (2016-19) and Jets.

--Field Level Media

