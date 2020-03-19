Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reports: LB Goodson, S Joseph agree to deal with Browns

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 06:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 06:15 IST
Reports: LB Goodson, S Joseph agree to deal with Browns

The Cleveland Browns reached agreement on deals with linebacker B.J. Goodson and safety Karl Joseph, according to multiple reports. Goodson's deal is for one season, according to Cleveland.com. Joseph also agreed for one year, NFL Network reported.

Adding Goodson comes on the heels of the Browns losing linebackers Joe Schobert (Jacksonville Jaguars) and Christian Kirksey (Green Bay Packers) earlier in the week. Joseph started 41 of 49 games played over the past four seasons for the then-Oakland Raiders.

He was a first-round draft pick (14th overall) in 2016 from West Virginia. Joseph was the first safety selected that year, three picks before Keanu Neal of the Atlanta Falcons. Joseph, 26, had 49 tackles and one interception in nine games last season for the Raiders before suffering a season-ending foot injury.

Overall, Joseph has recorded 236 tackles, four interceptions, three sacks, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. Goodson, who turns 27 in May, had 37 tackles in 15 games (nine starts) last season in his lone season with the Green Bay Packers.

He spent his first three seasons with the New York Giants. His best season was in 2018 when he had 61 tackles, two interceptions and one fumble recovery. Overall, Goodson has 160 tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 52 career appearances (29 starts).

Goodson was a fourth-round pick by the Giants in 2016. He played college football at Clemson. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 4-Rich world pumps aid to fight virus, Britain latest to face lockdown

The worlds wealthiest nations poured unprecedented aid into the reeling global economy on Thursday as coronavirus cases ballooned in the current epicentre Europe and London became the latest major centre bracing for lockdown.With almost 219...

Medvarsity Offers Free Online Certificate Course on COVID-19 in Partnership With FICCI and NATHEALTH

- A record 8000 people earn their certification HYDERABAD, India, March 19, 2020 PRNewswire -- A record 8000 people earned their free certificate on Awareness and Management of Covid-19. This was achieved in less than 24 hours after its an...

Airlines need up to $200 bn in emergency aid: IATA

Up to USD 200 billion is needed to rescue the worlds airlines during the coronavirus crisis, the global aviation association said Thursday, appealing especially to African and Middle Eastern countries to provide emergency assistance. Suppor...

Israel's top court hears challenge to coronavirus cyber-monitoring

Civil liberties activists asked Israels Supreme Court on Thursday to suspend cellphone monitoring put in place under emergency regulations to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Surveillance began this week after the government appro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020