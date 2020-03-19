Left Menu
Reports: Redskins add S Davis, RB McKissic; keep DE Orchard

  • Updated: 19-03-2020 07:31 IST
  • Created: 19-03-2020 07:31 IST
The Washington Redskins made a pair of reported additions on Wednesday, agreeing to free agent deals with safety Sean Davis and running back J.D. McKissic while retaining defensive end Nate Orchard, according to multiple reports. Davis, a former starting safety for the Pittsburgh Steelers, agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $5 million, per his agent, Drew Rosenhaus. The Redskins landed McKissic on a two-year deal, NFL Network reported.

Orchard also signed a one-year deal to stay in Washington for 2020, per several reports. Davis, 26, was a local college star at Maryland before the Steelers grabbed him in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He missed only one game in his first three seasons, starting 40 of his 47 games and averaging 80.7 tackles per season with five interceptions and 2.5 sacks over that span.

The 6-foot-1 Davis played in just one game in 2019, recording five tackles before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. For his four NFL seasons, Davis has 247 tackles and 20 passes defensed in 48 games (41 starts). McKissic, 26, was originally an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas State in 2016 by Atlanta. After being cut late in his rookie season, he was picked up by the Seattle Seahawks, where he played through the 2018 season.

McKissic was dealt to the Detroit Lions shortly before the start of last season, when he recorded 205 rushing yards and 233 receiving yards. In his four seasons, he has produced 402 rush yards on 88 carries (one touchdown) and 70 receptions for 515 yards and three TDs. Orchard, 27, will remain with the Redskins for a second season after a solid five-game stint in 2019, when he registered 14 tackles (two for loss), one sack and one fumble recovery.

Washington marked the fourth team in five seasons for the former second-round pick in 2015. Originally drafted by Cleveland, where he played his first three seasons (2015-17), Orchard also suited up for Buffalo and Kansas City in 2018 before failing to make an opening-week roster last season and signing with Washington in November. For his career, Orchard has 83 tackles, six sacks and an interception in 43 games (13 starts). He last started a game in 2017 with the Browns.

--Field Level Media

