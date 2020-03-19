Left Menu
Bengals release CB Webb, G Miller; add G Su'a-Filo

  19-03-2020
The Cincinnati Bengals released guard John Miller and cornerback B.W. Webb and reportedly added guard Xavier Su'a-Filo on Wednesday. According to ESPN, Su'a-Filo will sign a three-year, $10 million deal.

The 29-year-old spent the last two years with the Dallas Cowboys, starting 12 of his 19 games, after starting 41 of 56 games over his first four seasons with the Houston Texans, who drafted him 33rd overall in 2014. Miller, 26, started 13 games for the Bengals in 2019. A third-round pick by Buffalo in 2015, he started 47 games for the Bills (2015-18) before signing a three-year, $16.5 million contract with Cincinnati last March.

Miller later Wednesday agreed to a one-year contract worth a reported $4 million with the Carolina Panthers. Webb's release comes one day after the Bengals reached a reported three-year, $42 million deal with cornerback Trae Waynes, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Webb recorded 37 tackles, one interception and seven passes defensed in 15 games (12 starts) last season. He signed with the club as an unrestricted free agent last March. Webb, 29, has 164 tackles, four interceptions and one sack in 80 career games (35 starts) with the Dallas Cowboys (2013), Pittsburgh Steelers (2014), Tennessee Titans (2015), New Orleans Saints (2016), New York Giants (2018) and Bengals (2019). He was selected by the Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

Waynes comes to Cincinnati after five seasons in Minnesota. A first-round pick (11th overall) by the Minnesota Vikings in 2015, he has seven interceptions, 42 pass breakups and 247 tackles in 74 games (53 starts). --Field Level Media

