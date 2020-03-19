NFL notebook: Bears acquire Foles from Jaguars

The Chicago Bears agreed to acquire quarterback Nick Foles from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2020 fourth-round pick, per multiple reports Wednesday. Foles was just one season into a four-year, $88 million deal signed last March. The Jaguars will absorb $18.75 million in dead money in 2020.

Multiple reports earlier Wednesday said the Bears discussed a trade for Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, but they had concerns about his health. --Seattle Seahawks free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has found the market cooler than expected, multiple outlets reported.

According to ESPN, Clowney has yet to find a team offering the $20 million annual average he hoped for. NFL Network reported Clowney's best offer might come from Seattle. --After nine years with the Denver Broncos, Pro Bowl cornerback Chris Harris Jr. said he will join the Los Angeles Chargers.

ESPN reported his deal is for two years, $20.25 million. The Chargers also added former Vikings nose tackle Linval Joseph on a reported two-year, $17 million deal. --The Broncos reportedly acquired Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jurrell Casey from the Tennessee Titans for a 2020 seventh-round pick.

Casey, 30, has spent his entire nine-year career with the Titans and earned his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl selection in 2019. He has three years and $37.9 million remaining on his contract. --The New Orleans Saints brought back former safety Malcolm Jenkins on a four-year, $32 million deal with $16.25 million guaranteed and up to $3 million additional in incentives.

The Philadelphia Eagles declined the 11-year veteran's $7.85 million contract option for the 2020 season on Tuesday. Jenkins was the Saints' first-round pick in 2009. --The Los Angeles Rams re-signed left tackle Andrew Whitworth and reportedly added former Bears first-round edge rusher Leonard Floyd and defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson.

Per NFL Network, Whitworth's deal is for three years and $30 million with $12.5 million in guarantees and $7.5 million more available via incentives. Floyd's deal is reportedly for one year and $10 million guaranteed, plus up to $3.5 million in incentives. Robinson got a two-year, $17 million deal, according to NFL Network. --Defensive end Dante Fowler agreed to join the Atlanta Falcons on a reported three-year, $48 million deal.

--The Detroit Lions agreed with cornerback Desmond Trufant on a two-year, $21 million deal, according to multiple reports, hours after the Falcons released him. ESPN reported that the new deal includes a guaranteed $14 million. --The Minnesota Vikings added former Ravens nose tackle Michael Pierce on a reported three-year, $27 million deal, and they released guard Josh Kline.

--The Seahawks brought back former first-round defensive end Bruce Irvin, and they also reportedly added offensive tackles Brandon Shell and Cedric Ogbuehi. --The Carolina Panthers released safety Eric Reid and reportedly added wide receiver Seth Roberts and guard John Miller. The Bengals released Miller earlier in the day.

--The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly signed cornerback Eli Apple, formerly of the Saints. --The Arizona Cardinals agreed to a three-year, $20 million deal with linebacker Devon Kennard, according to NFL Network. The deal includes $12.25 million guaranteed.

--The New York Jets officially released cornerback Trumaine Johnson and reportedly re-signed slot corner Brian Poole on a one-year, $5 million deal. --The Dallas Cowboys reportedly re-signed cornerback Anthony Brown, center/guard Joe Looney and kicker Kai Forbath and agreed to terms with former Jets cornerback Maurice Canady. Brown got a three-year, $15.5 million deal, per NFL Network.

--The New England Patriots added defensive tackle Beau Allen on a reported two-year, $8 million deal. --The Detroit Lions acquired safety Duron Harmon from the Patriots for a swap of late-round picks and added former Patriot defensive tackle Danny Shelton on a reported two-year, $8 million deal.

--The Miami Dolphins reportedly added two former Patriots, center Ted Karras and linebacker Elandon Roberts. Karras' deal is one year for $4 million, per The Athletic. --The Cincinnati Bengals released cornerback B.W. Webb, and they added guard Xavier Su'a-Filo on a three-year, $10 million deal, per ESPN.

--The Cleveland Browns reportedly added former Raiders first-round safety Karl Joseph and linebacker B.J. Goodson. --The Washington Redskins reportedly retained defensive end Nate Orchard and added safety Sean Davis and running back J.D. McKissic.

--The New York Giants added offensive tackle Cameron Fleming on a one-year deal with a max value of $4 million, per NFL Network. --The San Francisco 49ers re-signed center Ben Garland on a reported one-year, $2.25 million deal.

--The Green Bay Packers reportedly re-signed tight end Marcedes Lewis for one year and $2.5 million. --The Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly added defensive lineman Rodney Gunter on a three-year deal.

--The Pittsburgh Steelers released fullback Roosevelt Nix, one day after signing fullback Derek Watt. --The Buffalo Bills reportedly added running back Taiwan Jones on a one-year deal.

