Left Menu
Development News Edition

FIFA agrees to put Club World Cup on hold

FIFA has agreed to delay the inaugural edition of the revamped Club World Cup to enable a smooth transition of UEFA Euro Cup and Copa America next year.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Zurich
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 08:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 08:29 IST
FIFA agrees to put Club World Cup on hold
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

FIFA has agreed to delay the inaugural edition of the revamped Club World Cup to enable a smooth transition of UEFA Euro Cup and Copa America next year. Earlier this week, both Euro Cup and Copa America were postponed to next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

UEFA decided to make the decision regarding the Club World Cup in a video conference meeting of its regional leaders. FIFA rolled out an official statement in which they announced that the body will be including the new dates of the CONMEBOL Copa America and the UEFA EURO June 11 to July 11 2021) in the international match calendar and will be deciding at a later stage when to schedule the new FIFA Club World Cup which was due to take place in June/July 2021.

The body will also be creating a FIFA-Confederations working group to monitor the evolving situation of the coronavirus pandemic. Football has been badly hit by the coronavirus.

Euro 2020 and Copa America have been postponed to next year. Several domestic leagues - La Liga, Premier League, Serie A and Bundesliga have been suspended temporarily. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared that Europe has become the new 'epicentre' of the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Get detailed insights into your business partners and competitors with Tofler's Company360 Lite

Mumbai Maharashtra India, Mar 19 ANIBusinessWire India Want to know more about your competitors or business partners Want to explore your and other companys network Or want to know how the executives interact with other companies Toflers ne...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar rules; ECB stimulus boosts bonds but not stocks

The dollar surged on Thursday as extraordinary steps by central banks across the world to stem a coronavirus-induced financial rout saw mixed success, boosting bonds but failing to halt losses in stocks.The dollar gained as investors rushed...

HCL invokes COVID-19 contingency plan after Noida employee tests positive

Software major HCL Technologies on Thursday assured its employees about their safety after one of their colleagues in Noida facility tested positive for novel coronavirus COVID-19. One employee from our Noida office has been tested positive...

Maha Yagna, prayers held to protect people from COVID-19

Maha Yagna, prayers held to protect people from COVID-19 Nagapattinam, Mar 19 PTI A maha yagna invoking Lord Shiva and prayers to protect the people from the coronavirus threat were conducted at the Lord Amirthkadeswaratemple her...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020