Left Menu
Development News Edition

Madrid striker Jovic investigated for flouting isolation

  • PTI
  • |
  • Belgrade
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 20:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 20:02 IST
Madrid striker Jovic investigated for flouting isolation
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic is being investigated by Serbian authorities for allegedly flouting a mandatory self-isolation measure after returning home from a coronavirus-infected state, local media reported Thursday. The 22-year-old Jovic returned from Spain last week and was seen on the streets of Belgrade and pictured at his girlfriends' birthday party.

Serbian state of emergency law introduced as an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus calls for all those returning from states battling the virus to self-isolate for up to 28 days. Without mentioning Jovic, Serbian officials have blasted "millionaire" soccer players for flouting the measure.

"The fact that they are known sportsmen, and that they are rich, will not stop them from being punished," Serbian Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic said Thursday. "Either they will respect the law, or they'll go to jail," Stefanovic said the law calls for 1-to-12 years in jail for ignoring self-isolation or quarantine. Jovic did not comment after reportedly self-isolating at his parents' apartment following the public criticism.

Jovic, who joined Real Madrid last year from Eintract Frankfurt and also plays for his country's national team, also reportedly broke his Spanish club's coronavirus quarantine orders by leaving for Serbia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus today YouTube no longer high definition in EUYoutube said on Friday it will reduce its streaming quality in the European Union to avoid internet gridlock as thousands of Europeans are confin...

BAI to shut down office in view of coronavirus outbreak

The Badminton Association of India BAI on Friday announced that it would be shutting down its office for the next few days as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus pandemic. Ajay K Singhania, the general secretary of BAI further s...

Indian football legend PK Banerjee dies aged 83

Legendary India footballer P K Banerjee died here on Friday after battling prolonged illness. He was 83.Banerjee is survived by daughters Paula and Purna, who are renowned academicians, and younger brother Prasun Banerjee, who is a sitting ...

Coronavirus stokes fear among Venezuelan migrants in Latin America

For millions of Venezuelan migrants who fled the crisis in their homeland, many struggling daily in countries across Latin America to afford food and rent, the spread of coronavirus threatens to bring new hardship.More than 4 million Venezu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020