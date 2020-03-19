Report: Blackhawks coach Colliton, front office to return

The Chicago Blackhawks will return their leadership group in 2020-21, including head coach Jeremy Colliton, chairman Rocky Wirtz told The Athletic. "Absolutely," Wirtz said. "There's not going to be any changes in the front office."

That means he also intends to bring back general manager Stan Bowman and president John McDonough, despite the team missing the playoffs the past two seasons. When this season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Blackhawks (32-30-8) were in last place in the Central Division and six points out of the final Western Conference wild card with 12 games to play. The Blackhawks made the playoffs every season from 2008-17 and won three Stanley Cup championships in that time, so Wirtz said he understands fans are disappointed in the team's past few seasons.

"Those three Cups, it really elevated everything," he said of fan expectations. "Of course, they're frustrated. Everyone's frustrated. You want to do it. But there's nothing with the frustration because we put high expectations on ourselves, as the players do and the fans do, too. I'd rather have them be frustrated and wanting us to get better than being indifferent and not giving a darn." The Blackhawks fired coach Joel Quenneville early into the 2018 season after a 6-6-3 start and promoted Colliton. The 35-year-old has a 62-57-17 record since taking over the team.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.