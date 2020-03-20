Left Menu
NFL-Coronavirus hits NFL as Saints coach Payton reveals positive test

  • Reuters
  • |
  Updated: 20-03-2020 04:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 02:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The National Football League (NFL) community has its first confirmed case of coronavirus with the news that New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has tested positive. Payton told ESPN that he was tested on Monday and received the result on Thursday.

"I was fortunate to be in the minority, without the serious side effects that some have," the 56-year-old told the network, urging his fellow citizens to take the health risk seriously. "This is not just about social distancing. It's shutting down here for a week to two weeks. If people understand the curve, and understand the bump, we can easily work together as a country to reduce it."

