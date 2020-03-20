Left Menu
Development News Edition

Celtics' Smart reveals positive coronavirus test

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 06:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 06:00 IST
Celtics' Smart reveals positive coronavirus test

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart is the latest NBA player to test positive for coronavirus, making the announcement Thursday on Twitter. Smart wrote, "I was tested 5 days ago and the results came back tonight, which were positive. Ive been self quarantined since the test, thank goodness. COVID-19 must be taken w the highest of seriousness. I know it's a #1 priority for our nations health experts, & we must get more testing ASAP"

He said in a video included with his tweet, "I'm OK. I feel fine. I don't feel any of the symptoms, but I can't stress enough practicing social distancing and really keeping yourself away from a large group of people. Just really washing your hands, and help protect others by protecting yourself. Thank you." There are now 10 confirmed positive tests for COVID-19 among NBA players, but only five of those players have been identified: Utah Jazz All-Stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, injured Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, the Detroit Pistons' Christian Wood, and Smart.

Three other Nets players and two Los Angeles Lakers players also tested positive. Smart, 25, was scoring a career-high 13.5 points in 53 games (39 starts) for the Celtics before the NBA season was shut down last week after Gobert's positive test was confirmed.

The Celtics opposed the Jazz on March 6, with visiting Utah earning a 99-94 win. In 53 games (39 starts) in 2019-20, Smart is contributing 4.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.

A first-round pick of the Celtics in the 2014 draft out of Oklahoma State, Smart has career averages of 9.9 points, four assists and 3.6 rebounds in 394 games (182 starts). He made the NBA's All-Defensive team in the 2018-19 season. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Britain's M&S warns of "severe impact" from coronavirus

British retailer Marks Spencer said on Friday trading over the next 9-12 months in its clothing and homewares and international businesses were likely to be severely impacted by the coronavirus.It said it was unable to provide meaningful g...

Bank of England cancels annual stress test of banks

The Bank of England said on Friday it was canceling this years stress test of eight major banks and building societies to enable them to focus on providing lending through the coronavirus crisis.The recent 2019 stress test showed that the U...

Missing hubcap, colour of bus helped police identify vehicle in which 'Nirbhaya' was gangraped

A missing hubcap on a wheel and a white bus-- these were the clues that led the police to zero in on the vehicle in which a 23-year-old physiotherapy intern was brutally gangraped on the fateful evening of December 16, 2012. The woman, who ...

Avoid junk food to reap heart benefits of plant-based diet: Study

Simply following a vegetarian diet may not be enough to reduce cardiovascular disease risk as the health benefits of plant-based diets depend largely on the specific foods consumed, according to a study. The research suggests that people fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020