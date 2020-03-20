Left Menu
Development News Edition

British Olympic chiefs issue virus vow over Tokyo Games

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 09:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 09:42 IST
British Olympic chiefs issue virus vow over Tokyo Games

British Olympic Association chiefs insist they will not "endanger the health" of athletes by encouraging them to prepare for Tokyo 2020 if the coronavirus makes it unsafe. The International Olympic Committee remains committed to the Olympics going ahead in Japan on schedule on July 24.

But many athletes have raised concerns that current social distancing restrictions imposed due to the pandemic are making it impossible to prepare properly. Guy Learmonth, hoping to be picked in the 800m, this week became the first British athlete to warn that the risks of going to Tokyo are too high in the circumstances.

Athletes' frustration was not reserved for the British, with Olympic pole vault champion Katerina Stefanidi also blasting the IOC. With Euro 2020 and the Copa America postponed because of the virus, there have been calls to cancel the Olympics or push it back, given the widespread chaos in the global sporting schedule at present.

The BOA support the IOC's decision-making process but said: "We can be categorically clear that we will not endanger the health and well-being of the athletes or wider delegation at any point. "It is imperative to preserve competitive integrity for athletes, but it is clearly only wise for athletes to continue to prepare for the Games where it is safe and appropriate to do so, within relevant Government and public health guidelines." Officials from the BOA and British sports federations returned from Tokyo this week following a series of venue and athletes' village visits, and reported that preparations appeared to be on track.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Britain's rail network cuts services, Heathrow shrinks

Britains rail network will operate half its normal service during the coronavirus crisis, the government and rail industry body said on Friday, and Heathrow Airports operations will shrink as more of the country goes into a partial shutdown...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares rally after rout; U.S., European futures higher

Asian shares made a partial comeback from a global rout on Friday but still nursed massive losses for the week, while bonds rallied and oil extended its gains. European shares were set for similar gains. Early in the European day, pan-regio...

Britain's M&S warns of "severe impact" from coronavirus

British retailer Marks Spencer said on Friday trading over the next 9-12 months in its clothing and homewares and international businesses were likely to be severely impacted by the coronavirus.It said it was unable to provide meaningful g...

Bank of England cancels annual stress test of banks

The Bank of England said on Friday it was canceling this years stress test of eight major banks and building societies to enable them to focus on providing lending through the coronavirus crisis.The recent 2019 stress test showed that the U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020