Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Zealand cricketers self-isolate for 14-days on return from Australia tour

  • PTI
  • |
  • Wellington
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 11:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 11:24 IST
New Zealand cricketers self-isolate for 14-days on return from Australia tour
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand cricketers and support staff members have gone into a 14-day self-isolation period after returning from their aborted Australia tour, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. New Zealand Cricket confirmed that all 15 players and support staff members who returned from Sydney last weekend have gone into lockdown at home as per the government's directive. "They [Black Caps players and touring staff] have all gone into self-isolation," New Zealand Cricket's public affairs manager Richard Boock told stuff.co.nz "We've passed on all the details about what self-isolation means and as far as we know they're all following it strictly," he added.

New Zealand was scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20s but the Chappell-Hadlee series was called off after just one ODI, which was held without spectators. The Kane Williamson-led side had lost the match by 71 runs. Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson was kept under isolation after he reported a sore throat. However, he tested negative for the coronavirus. On Wednesday, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had advised all returning travelers to self-isolate for two weeks amid the Covid-19 outbreak, even if they arrived in the country before the March 14 cut-off. Taking a leaf out of BCCI's book, the NZC also asked its Auckland headquarters employees to work from on a trial basis on Friday.

NZC's Auckland headquarters will also have a trial self-isolation day on Friday where staff will work from home. BCCI shut down its headquarter in Mumbai from Tuesday with its employees being advised to work from home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Qatar eases exit restrictions on migrant employees in the oil and gas industry

Qatar has removed exit visa requirements for an additional segment of its foreign labour force, including some of those working in the oil and gas industry, according to official tweets posted on Friday.Qatar in 2018 eliminated exit visas f...

EU open to 'coronabonds' to cushion economic fallout - von der Leyen

The European Commission is looking at all instruments at its disposal, including loosening debt rules for member states and issuing common euro zone bonds, to cushion the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, its president said on...

COVID-19: Patnaik seeks postponement of Census work

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday sought postponement of Census operation and related activities in the country over the novel coronavirus pandemicIn a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Patnaik said mobilisation for Censu...

Star Health launches policy to cover Covid-19 patients without travel history exclusions

Star Health and Allied Insurance on Friday launched a benefit policy to cover all those who test positive for novel coronavirus Covid-19 and require hospitalisation. The Star Novel Coronavirus policy will provide a lump sum payment to any i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020