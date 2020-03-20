Left Menu
QB Roethlisberger throws pain free, feels 'younger'

Ben Roethlisberger ramped up his throwing program six months removed from surgery on his right elbow, and the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback is giddy about the results. "I'm throwing without pain for the first time in years," Roethlisberger told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "Some games, I would have a little pain. Some games, I would have a lot of pain. But in the New England game and the Seattle game [in 2019], it got to be too much. To be able to throw without pain now? That feels nice. That's a nice feeling. I know I'm not getting any younger, but I feel younger because I don't have any pain."

Roethlisberger, 38, went on injured reserve after Week 2 and required surgery on the elbow on his throwing arm. Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert couldn't hide his own optimism regarding Roethlisberger's return to the field in 2020 when pressed for an update at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.

Colbert said he expects Roethlisberger to be at full strength for the start of the 2020 regular season. That's news because Roethlisberger has been operating at less than 100 percent. "The thing that's exciting about it is we might have a better Ben Roethlisberger coming out of this surgery," Colbert said. "He sat for a year. Didn't have wear and tear on his body for a year. Sure, he had a significant surgery, but we're optimistic he might be better."

Currently Roethlisberger is throwing twice a week at no more than 20 yards, with plans to increase to three times a week at a longer distance next week. He has hosted Steelers receivers and had a workout with only Ryan Switzer, while also throwing from his knees to increase strength. "I'll gradually ramp up the number of days and the throws and the distance and the velocity," Roethlisberger said in the interview. "I really feel like I could let it rip right now if I had to, but what's the point? There's no need for me to rush it. Our goal was for me to be 80%, 90%, 100% by OTAs and minicamp. Now that it looks like those things are going to be canceled [because of the coronavirus pandemic], I can take my time a little more."

