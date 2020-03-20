Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blank's foundation donates more than $5M to coronavirus relief

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 22:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 21:36 IST
Blank's foundation donates more than $5M to coronavirus relief
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The foundation of Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank will provide about $5.4 million in funding for immediate and long-term recovery assistance to help people affected by COVID-19 in Georgia and Montana. "As a Family Foundation we have always believed that it is the power of many that will make the greatest impact on the most pressing issues in our society," said Arthur M. Blank, chairman of The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, in a statement. "This is that moment -- to join together to truly harness the power of all of us to address a challenge that knows no boundaries and has no precedent in our lifetimes."

The bulk of the foundation's donation is a $5 million grant to the Greater Atlanta COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund established by the local United Way. Funds will go to nonprofit organizations that are helping people who need help with the costs of food, housing, medical care, and child care amid the coronavirus pandemic. The foundation made smaller grants to support online learning and public safety efforts in the city and donated $100,000 in surplus food to Atlanta charities that feed the needy.

Four groups in Montana will receive smaller grants to assist Native American, Latino, and homeless communities as well as to bolster the supplies at selected food banks. Blank, the co-founder of Home Depot, also has business interests in Montana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. National Womens Soccer League delays season, trainingThe National Womens Soccer League NWSL is extending its training moratorium and delaying the April 18 start of its regular season to ...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Trump, Pompeo walk to brink of blaming Iran for rocket attackPresident Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday came close to blaming Iran for a rocket attack in Iraq las...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Confessions, books and peep shows Drive-throughs help Americans amid coronavirus outbreakFather Scott Holmer sat on a chair in his churchs parking lot in Bowie, Maryland on Friday, ...

As cases of coronavirus surge, PM Johnson announces 'lockdown' measures

London UK, Mar 21 SputnikANI British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday instructed all public institutions and places of gathering to shut their doors due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, which has already afflicted more than...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020