Judge: 'Slight improvement' in recovery from rib injury

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 02:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 02:01 IST
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge said that a CT scan taken Friday showed "slight improvement" in his recovery from a stress fracture of his right rib. Judge revealed that a previously unreported pneumothorax issue -- a collapsed lung -- has been resolved. He said Friday that he expects to have his progress re-evaluated in two weeks.

"The pneumothorax came back completely gone, which is a good thing -- I can fly if I need to go home," Judge said. "The bone is still about the same. Slight improvement, but in two weeks they can't really tell much of anything. The bone is healing the way it should be." Judge, who turns 28 next month, reported discomfort in his shoulder and chest during hitting drills at the start of camp.

The Yankees believe the stress fracture occurred in a game last September when Judge dove for a fly ball. He missed one game before returning to finish the season. Judge hit .272 with 27 homers and 55 RBIs in 102 games last season. The two-time All-Star has clubbed 110 career homers in 396 games.

