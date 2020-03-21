Left Menu
Reports: Broncos agree on two-year deal with RB Gordon

  Reuters
  • |
  21-03-2020
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 02:42 IST
The Denver Broncos and free-agent running back Melvin Gordon agreed to a two-year, $16 million contract on Friday, according to multiple reports. The guaranteed portion of the deal was pegged at $13.5 million, according to multiple outlets.

The decision keeps Gordon in the AFC West after he spent his first five NFL seasons with the Chargers -- two in San Diego, three in Los Angeles. Gordon, who turns 27 next month, had a strained relationship with the Chargers last season after he staged a 64-day contract holdout that ran into late September.

Once he returned, his production was down as he rushed for a career-low 612 yards in 12 games (11 starts) and averaged just 3.8 yards per carrying. Gordon averaged a career-best 5.1 in 2018. The two-time Pro Bowler rushed for a career-high 1,105 yards in 2017 and twice rushed for 10 touchdowns in a season. He had 14 total touchdowns (10 rushings, four receiving) in 2018.

Gordon's presence gives Denver a nice combo as Phillip Lindsay has topped 1,000 yards in each of his first two NFL seasons. Overall, Gordon has rushed for 4,240 yards and 36 touchdowns and caught 224 passes for 1,873 yards and 11 scores.

Gordon was a first-round pick (15th overall) in 2015 out of Wisconsin.

