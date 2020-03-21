Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mixed martial arts-Jones crowned champ as Cage Warriors defies coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 04:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 04:53 IST
Mixed martial arts-Jones crowned champ as Cage Warriors defies coronavirus

Mason Jones knocked out Joe McColgan to be crowned Cage Warriors lightweight champion on Friday and with the coronavirus sweeping the globe, it may be some time before another title fight takes place in this or any other MMA promotion. Paddy Pimblett also cemented his status as a top contender in the division with a dominant win over Decky Dalton in front of empty stands at Manchester's BEC Arena.

With the spread of the coronavirus bringing live sport to a grinding halt, attention turned to Cage Warriors, who moved their card to Manchester at short notice and 11 bouts took place without any fans attending. Under normal circumstances, Pimblett would have had thousands of fans making the journey from his hometown of Liverpool to watch him fight after an 18-month layoff.

Yet they were all forced to watch at home as their man quickly dispensed with Dalton, who took the fight on short notice, in the first round. Sparks then flew as Welshman Jones and Ireland's McColgan went at it for the vacant lightweight belt, with Jones landing a decisive knee in the first round before pouncing on McColgan to force the stoppage and win the title.

The evening finished with a bout between Darren Stewart and Bartosz Fabinski, which was originally supposed to be part of the cancelled UFC London card. It instead found a home at Cage Warriors, a proven path to the UFC for the mostly European fighters who make up its ranks.

There was little evidence of any social distancing as the pair mauled one another for three rounds before Poland's Fabinski was awarded the win by unanimous decision to bring an end to what could be the last high-level combat sports event for some time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Portugal's death toll from coronavirus doubles to 12

The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic in Portugal doubled overnight to 12, the countrys national health authority DGS said on Saturday.The number of confirmed cases rose to 1,280 from 1,059 the previous day, it said, adding that 35 p...

WB govt postpones Higher Secondary Examination till April 27

The West Bengal government on Saturday postponed the Higher Secondary Examination in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. As per the state department of education officials, all exams are suspended till April 27 and dates rescheduling will be ...

We have reduced dope tests to roughly 25 percent of earlier numbers due to COVID-19: NADA DG

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit Indias dope testing programme big time with the national watchdog, facing various logistical problems, reducing the sample collection of athletes to just 25 percent of earlier numbers. National Anti-Doping Agen...

FACTBOX-Sports events around the world hit by coronavirus pandemic

Major sports events around the world that have been hit by the coronavirus pandemicOLYMPICS The Tokyo 2020 Olympics torch lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia was held without spectators. Tokyo 2020 organizers received the Olympic flame in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020