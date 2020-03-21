Transactions notebook: Bucs re-sign Minter, add Haeg

Veteran linebacker Kevin Minter is remaining with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year deal, ESPN reported Friday. The 29-year-old Minter had 34 tackles in 16 games (two starts) last season in his second season with Tampa Bay. He has 299 career tackles in 91 career games (46 starts) with the Arizona Cardinals (2013-16), Cincinnati Bengals (2017) and Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay signed offensive lineman Joe Haeg on a one-year, $2.3 million deal with a chance for him to earn $3.3 million, according to multiple reports. Haeg played in 16 games as a reserve last season for the Indianapolis Colts after starting 35 of 39 games played over his first three seasons with the team. --The New York Jets re-signed linebacker Neville Hewitt to a reported one-year, $2 million deal, and also brought back cornerback Arthur Maulet on a one-year deal.

Hewett recorded career highs of 75 tackles, three sacks and two interceptions in 12 games (all starts) last season and has 218 stops, 5.5 sacks and three picks in 66 career games (23 starts) over five seasons with the Miami Dolphins (2015-17) and Jets. Maulet had 38 tackles and one interception in 12 games (six starts) after previously playing for the New Orleans Saints (2017-18) and Indianapolis Colts (2018). --The Denver Broncos traded fullback Andy Janovich to the Cleveland Browns for a seventh-round pick in 2021.

Janovich rushed for 51 yards and three touchdowns and caught 22 passes for 233 yards and one score in 50 games (19 starts) in four NFL seasons with Denver. --The Carolina Panthers announced the signing of receiver/returner Pharoh Cooper to a one-year contract. Cooper played in one game for the Cincinnati Bengals last season before later catching 25 passes for 243 yards and one touchdown in 12 games for the Arizona Cardinals and averaging 22.4 yards on kickoffs and 7.6 on punts.

--The Colts reportedly re-signed backup offensive lineman Le'Raven Clark, who didn't see any action last season. Clark started 12 of 35 games played for the Colts from 2016-18. --The Chicago Bears re-signed safety Deon Bush to a one-year, $1.4 million deal, according to ESPN. Bush had 44 tackles in 54 games (eight starts) in four seasons with the Bears.

--The Houston Texans re-signed offensive tackle Roderick Johnson to a one-year, $1.75 million deal, according to ESPN. Johnson started three of 16 games last season. --The Kansas City Chiefs agreed to a one-year deal with cornerback Antonio Hamilton, multiple media outlets reported. Hamilton, 27, had 17 tackles and four passes defensed in 16 games (two starts) last season for the New York Giants.

--The Chiefs also landed offensive tackle Mike Remmers on a one-year deal, according to multiple media outlets. Remmers, 30, started 14 games for the Giants last season. --Former Green Bay fullback Danny Vitale is joining the New England Patriots, his agent told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Vitale, 26, appeared in 15 games (two starts) for the Packers last season, catching seven passes for 97 yards and rushing once for 3 yards.

--The Panthers landed tight end Seth DeValve, according to multiple media reports. DeValve, 27, had 12 catches for 140 yards in 12 games (six starts) for the Jacksonville Jaguars last season. He played the previous three years with the Cleveland Browns. --Carolina signed free agent Juston Burris to a two-year deal, according to multiple media outlets. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the contract is worth $8 million. Burris, 26, made nine starts in 14 games for the Browns last year, registering 32 tackles, two interceptions, one sack and one forced fumble.

--The Bears retained restricted free agent linebacker Isaiah Irving, according to The Athletic's Kevin Fishbain. Irving, 25, appeared in 13 games off the bench for Chicago last season, making 14 tackles. --The Atlanta Falcons officially released punter Ryan Allen, but the move was merely procedural, according to multiple media outlets. Allen, 30, reportedly will sign a new deal with the team soon.

--The Texans and offensive tackle Brent Qvale agreed to a one-year deal, according to the Houston Chronicle. Qvale, 29, played the past six seasons with the New York Jets. He missed most of last season due to a knee injury, appearing in just three games (one start). --Offensive tackle Rashod Hill is re-signing with the Vikings, agent Brett Tessler tweeted. According to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, Hill received a one-year deal. Hill appeared in 15 games last season, making one start.

--The Detroit Lions announced that they re-signed special teams player Miles Killebrew, and they reportedly acquired free agent cornerback Tony McRae, per multiple media outlets. Killebrew, 26, had 20 tackles in 15 games last season. McRae, 26, amassed 22 tackles while making two starts in 16 games last year for the Bengals. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.