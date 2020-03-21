Left Menu
NBA launches Global 'NBA Together' campaign in response to COVID-19 pandemic

Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The COVID-19 pandemic may have forced its organizers to suspend the 2019-20 NBA season, but it has not lessened the league's global impact and reach. Over the past week, 18 NBA and WNBA players created public service announcement videos to share important health and wellness information about ways to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Those videos have generated more than 37 million views across the league's social media accounts.

The league is using its vast digital footprint and the powerful voices of teams, players, coaches, doctors, and others across the NBA family to launch 'NBA Together' a global community and social engagement campaign that aims to support, engage, educate and inspire youth, families, and fans in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The program is centered on four pillars Know the Facts, Acts of Caring, Expand Your Community and NBA Together Live that will amplify the latest global health and safety information, share guidelines and resources, and keep people and communities socially connected through digital tools and virtual events as everyone copes with the impact of the pandemic.

As part of 'NBA Together', the NBA family is committed to contributing and helping raise more than USD 50 million to support people impacted by the coronavirus and community and healthcare organizations providing vital services around the world, which includes the more than $30 million financial commitment already made by NBA and WNBA teams and players to date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

