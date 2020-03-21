Left Menu
Coronavirus: Lewis Hamilton in self-isolation but showing no symptoms

Six-time Formula One World champion Lewis Hamilton on Saturday revealed that he has been self-isolating but has 'zero symptoms' of novel coronavirus despite attending an event where two people were latest tested positive.

  21-03-2020
Formula One World champion Lewis Hamilton. Image Credit: ANI

Six-time Formula One World champion Lewis Hamilton on Saturday revealed that he has been self-isolating but has 'zero symptoms' of novel coronavirus despite attending an event where two people were latest tested positive. The 35-year-old Mercedes driver was pictured at an event earlier this month in London with actor Idris Elba, who was subsequently diagnosed with the coronavirus.

However, in a statement released on Saturday Hamilton revealed that he is still 'feeling healthy'. "I wanted to let you know that I'm doing well, feeling healthy and working out twice a day. I have zero symptoms, and it's now been 17 days since I saw Sophie and Idris. I have been in touch with Idris and happy to hear he is ok," Hamilton said in a tweet.

"I did speak to my doctor and double-checked if I needed to take a test. There is a limited amount of tests available and there are people who need it more than I do," he added. Hamilton also urged everyone to wash hands with soaps regularly and practice social distancing as it is the most important thing to do right now

"The most important thing everyone can do is stay positive, social distance yourself if you need to, and regularly wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Thank you for all the messages. I'm sending you positivity and love from afar. Keep safe," he said. Earlier, Automobile Club de Monaco (ACM) announced the cancellation of the Formula One race due to the coronavirus pandemic.

F1 also confirmed that the Dutch and Spanish Grand Prix have also been postponed. Both the races were slated to go ahead in the month of May. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

