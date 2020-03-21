Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three Portsmouth FC players test positive for coronavirus

Portsmouth Football Club on Saturday confirmed that their three players have tested positive for coronavirus.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Portsmouth
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 21:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 21:02 IST
Three Portsmouth FC players test positive for coronavirus
Portsmouth FC logo . Image Credit: ANI

Portsmouth Football Club on Saturday confirmed that their three players have tested positive for coronavirus. James Bolton, Andy Cannon, and Sean Raggett are the players who have been diagnosed with the COVID-19.

"Portsmouth Football Club can confirm that three players have tested positive for coronavirus. The second batch of results received by the club last night (March 20) showed that James Bolton, Andy Cannon and Sean Raggett all have the virus," the club said in a statement. Chief executive Mark Catlin urged everyone to follow government guidelines.

"I received the news last night and immediately spoke to Kenny and head physio Bobby Bacic. Kenny and I then spoke to all three players. Football is not immune from this virus and I can assure you that it only really hits home when those that you know contract it," Catlin said in a statement. "All three players were in good spirits and perfectly calm - showing mild or no symptoms - and are looking forward to overcoming it as quickly as possible. We once again urge everyone to follow the current government guidelines," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Teams of Bengaluru police, civic body to check if foreign returned are observing home quarantine

Karnataka Health Department has said that 500 teams of Bengaluru police and the civic body will go to houses to check that those who returned from foreign countries are observing home quarantine in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Those fo...

Dharmendra Pradhan supports lockdown of 5 districts in Odisha, urges people to co-operate

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has appreciated the Odisha governments decision of locking down five districts including eight major towns on Sunday as a precaution against coronavirus. Pradhan urged Odia people to support the state and c...

Italy to shut all non-strategic business activities until April 3 - PM Conte

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Saturday that all Italian businesses must close until April 3, with the exception of those essential to maintaining the countrys supply chain, in the latest desperate effort to halt the coronavirus epid...

UPDATE 1-Spain warns the "worst is yet to come" as coronavirus deaths surpass 1,300

The Spanish government said on Saturday it would do whatever was needed to combat the coronavirus pandemic and warned that the worst is yet to come after the national toll surpassed 1,300 deaths and reached close to 25,000 cases. The second...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020