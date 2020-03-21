Left Menu
Bears donate $250K to Chicago's coronavirus relief efforts

  • Updated: 21-03-2020 22:24 IST
  • Created: 21-03-2020 22:20 IST
"Our thoughts are with everyone who has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Ted Phillips, Bears president, and CEO, in a statement. Image Credit: Flickr

The Chicago Bears are donating $250,000 to relief efforts in the Chicago area in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The donation, announced Saturday, will go to the Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund, which is a collaboration with the City of Chicago, the Chicago Community Trust and United Way of Metro Chicago.

"Our thoughts are with everyone who has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Ted Phillips, Bears president, and CEO, in a statement. "This is a challenging time for all of us, but significantly more so for those who have temporarily lost their jobs or are unable to access food and essential items. ... We encourage anyone who is able to provide assistance to their neighbors in need -- whether it's helping an elderly or sick community member pick up medicine or groceries, or making a financial donation -- to please do so."

Donations to the fund will be aimed at providing increased access to emergency food and basic supplies, rent and mortgage assistance, utility assistance, direct financial assistance for household supplies, and nonprofit safety and operations assistance. All grants from the fund will go to local nonprofit organizations, who will distribute services and supplies. The Bears' donation is the latest from NFL world, following a nearly $5.4 million donation on Friday by the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, spearheaded by Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank, and a $2.65 million donation by Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper, made through the David A. Tepper Foundation.

Also, Friday, the Baltimore Ravens and The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation combined to donate $1 million to support four nonprofit organizations in their efforts to combat the coronavirus crisis. The Fund for Educational Excellence, the United Way of Central Maryland, the Baltimore Community Foundation and the Maryland Food Bank each will receive $250,000. "We want to help those in our community who are most affected by the COVID-19 crisis," said Ravens president Dick Cass in a statement. "We chose to donate through these four organizations because we are confident that they will apply our funds quickly and directly to people in need."

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

