Left Menu
Development News Edition

RB Drake signs tender offer with Cardinals

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 22:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 22:45 IST
RB Drake signs tender offer with Cardinals
Arizona had applied the transition tag on Monday to the 26-year-old Drake, who is set to earn approximately $8.5 million in 2020.

Running back Kenyan Drake officially accepted his tender offer from the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday. Arizona had applied the transition tag on Monday to the 26-year-old Drake, who is set to earn approximately $8.5 million in 2020.

The Cardinals acquired Drake in a trade with the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 28, 2019, sending what turned out to be a fifth-round 2020 draft pick to the Dolphins. Drake rushed for 643 yards and eight touchdowns in eight games with Arizona, adding 28 receptions for 171 yards.

"We'd love to have (Drake) back, he's a perfect fit for our offense," coach Kliff Kingsbury said at last month's NFL Scouting Combine. Drafted in the third round out of Alabama by Miami in 2016, Drake has rushed for 2,175 yards and 17 touchdowns and added 144 catches for 1,107 yards and six scores in 62 games.

Drake is in position for a larger role in the Arizona offense in 2020 after the Cardinals traded veteran running back David Johnson to the Houston Texans on Monday for star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Teams of Bengaluru police, civic body to check if foreign returned are observing home quarantine

Karnataka Health Department has said that 500 teams of Bengaluru police and the civic body will go to houses to check that those who returned from foreign countries are observing home quarantine in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Those fo...

Dharmendra Pradhan supports lockdown of 5 districts in Odisha, urges people to co-operate

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has appreciated the Odisha governments decision of locking down five districts including eight major towns on Sunday as a precaution against coronavirus. Pradhan urged Odia people to support the state and c...

Italy to shut all non-strategic business activities until April 3 - PM Conte

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Saturday that all Italian businesses must close until April 3, with the exception of those essential to maintaining the countrys supply chain, in the latest desperate effort to halt the coronavirus epid...

UPDATE 1-Spain warns the "worst is yet to come" as coronavirus deaths surpass 1,300

The Spanish government said on Saturday it would do whatever was needed to combat the coronavirus pandemic and warned that the worst is yet to come after the national toll surpassed 1,300 deaths and reached close to 25,000 cases. The second...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020