RB Drake signs tender offer with Cardinals

Running back Kenyan Drake officially accepted his tender offer from the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday. Arizona had applied the transition tag on Monday to the 26-year-old Drake, who is set to earn approximately $8.5 million in 2020.

The Cardinals acquired Drake in a trade with the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 28, 2019, sending what turned out to be a fifth-round 2020 draft pick to the Dolphins. Drake rushed for 643 yards and eight touchdowns in eight games with Arizona, adding 28 receptions for 171 yards.

"We'd love to have (Drake) back, he's a perfect fit for our offense," coach Kliff Kingsbury said at last month's NFL Scouting Combine. Drafted in the third round out of Alabama by Miami in 2016, Drake has rushed for 2,175 yards and 17 touchdowns and added 144 catches for 1,107 yards and six scores in 62 games.

Drake is in position for a larger role in the Arizona offense in 2020 after the Cardinals traded veteran running back David Johnson to the Houston Texans on Monday for star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. --Field Level Media

