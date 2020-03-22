Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Tokyo organizers quietly plan for potential Olympic delay, sources say

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 11:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 11:42 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Tokyo organizers quietly plan for potential Olympic delay, sources say
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Tokyo 2020 organizers have started drafting possible alternatives to holding the Olympics this summer, two sources familiar with the talks said, in contrast to the Japanese government's stance that postponement is not an option.

While the coronavirus outbreak has disrupted sports events around the world, Japan has been steadfast in saying that the Games will go on. The top government spokesman on Wednesday said Tokyo wasn't preparing for postponement. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has staked his legacy as Japan's longest-serving premier on the Games and is hoping for a boom in tourism and consumer spending. At risk is more than $3 billion in domestic sponsorship, an Olympic record, and some $12 billion spent on preparations.

"Finally, we have been asked to make a simulation in case of a postponement," said one of the sources, an official close to the organizing committee who is involved in drafting the scenarios. Both sources spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

"We are making alternative plans - plan B, C, D - looking at different postponement time-frames," said the official, adding the scenarios included cost estimates for different delays. Neither Tokyo 2020 organizers nor the International Olympic Committee (IOC) immediately responded to a request for comment. The government of Japan could not be reached for comment.

The options, which include scaling back the Games or holding them without spectators, would be debated by the organizing committee at the end of March, the official said. The second source, who is also close to the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, confirmed that postponement was being discussed, including delays of one or two years.

Some organizing staff was holding out hope for a delay of a month or 45 days, said the official involved in drafting the scenarios. A final decision on postponement will have to come from the IOC but Japan's stance also matters.

BOARD CONCERNS The IOC and its powerful chief, Thomas Bach, say the Games will go ahead as planned, drawing fire from athletes who say that could be a health risk.

Two other insiders, both senior members of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, echoed those concerns. One of them, a board member of the organizing committee, said the decision to postpone should be made quickly. "The more they push the decision away ... more and more preparations have to be made - this will cause cancellation fees to go through the roof," the board member said.

Bach recently appeared to shift his tone, saying the IOC was "considering different scenarios". The official involved in drafting scenarios said a long delay could spark complaints from older athletes and require keeping sponsors on board for longer. Another headache is the Olympic village, due to be converted to flats after the Games.

The summer 2021 calendar is already crowded while 2022 will see the soccer World Cup and the Beijing Winter Olympics. Japanese sponsors are nervous, company representatives have said privately. Major sponsors include Toyota Motor Corp and Panasonic Corp.

"Of course companies are individually discussing what to do," said a representative of one of the more than 60 sponsors. "No one wants to be the first to say anything about the possibility of a postponement." Japan Airlines Co discussed that there was an 80% chance the Olympics would not be held as scheduled on a recent internal conference call, a person briefed on the call said.

A JAL spokesman said: "Our preparations are underway for the Games to open as scheduled". In Tokyo, there is a sense delay may be inevitable. Finance Minister Taro Aso has compared Tokyo 2020 to the 1940 Olympics canceled by World War II, and the boycott of the 1980 Moscow Games.

"It's a problem that's happened every 40 years," he said. "It's the cursed Olympics - and that's a fact."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Tokyo organisers quietly plan for potential Olympic delay, sources say

Tokyo 2020 organisers have started drafting possible alternatives to holding the Olympics this summer, two sources familiar with the talks said, in contrast to the Japanese governments stance that postponement is not an option. While the co...

Singapore to ban all short-term visitors in unprecedented virus crisis

Singapore will not allow any short-term visitors to transit or enter the city-state in its latest measures to fight the spread of the coronavirus and to conserve its resources for citizens who are returning from other countries.The new meas...

Afghanistan reports 10 new coronavirus cases

Afghanistan on Sunday reported 10 new cases of coronavirus as authorities restricted movement of civilians in the war-torn country, officials said. Health minister Ferzoddin Feroz said 97 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, 10 of them...

Another Chandigarh resident tests positive for coronavirus

One more person tested positive for coronavirus in UT Chandigarh, taking the total number of confirmed cases of the deadly infection to six in the city, officials said. A young male, a resident of Chandigarh, was the secondary contact of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020