Sinfield runs solo marathon in support of stricken Burrow

Kevin Sinfield has completed a solo marathon to raise money for Rob Burrow after his former Leeds rugby league team-mate was diagnosed with motor neurone disease. Sinfield, now Leeds' director of rugby, had planned to run the Manchester marathon on April 5 before it was postponed -- along with numerous other sports events, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Although a new date of October 11 was set for the Manchester marathon, Sinfield planned his own route starting in his home town of Saddleworth, near Oldham in northwest England, to raise awareness for his friend and former Leeds and England team-mate Burrow. "It is about raising some money but it's more about the awareness and doing it for my old team-mate Rob Burrow who's got MND," Sinfield told Sky Sports before starting his race.

"There's a lot of vulnerable people out there with coronavirus and maybe we can raise some awareness for Rob, cancer sufferers, people with lung conditions, the elderly. "I just think it's really important that we spare a thought at this moment in time for people who are doing it pretty tough, so I'm out there this morning." Burrow tweeted his gratitude to Sinfield on Sunday with a message that finished with a praying hands emoji.

"Just want to say a massive thank you to Kev for this amazing achievement," wrote Burrow. "Thank you so much for this, means the absolute world, thanks Skip." Sinfield finished the run in three hours and 18 minutes and has raised over GBP 4,000 (USD 4,660, 4,334 euros) for charity. AFP KHS KHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.