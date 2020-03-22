Patriots to Tampa: 'You got a great one' in Brady

The Kraft Family and the New England Patriots took out a full-page ad in the Tampa Bay Times on Sunday, thanking quarterback Tom Brady for his years of excellence and telling his new city they are gaining a treasure. "THANK YOU TOM," the ad starts.

The 42-year-old Brady, who quarterbacked the Patriots to six Super Bowl victories in 20 seasons, signed a two-year contract with the Buccaneers on Friday. "For 20 amazing years, you gave us everything you had," the ad continues. "When you arrived as a sixth-round pick -- and the best selection this franchise has ever made -- no one imagined all you'd accomplish or how much you'd soon mean to an entire region. You now leave New England after two decades of dominance as the GOAT and forever a part of our family."

The ad lays out Brady's achievements in a Patriots uniform, which include nine conference championships and 17 AFC East division titles, and states, "There will never be another Tom Brady." And it ends with a note for Brady's new neighbors.

"To the Buccaneers fans and Tampa Bay community -- take care of him. You got a great one." --Field Level Media

