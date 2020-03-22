Left Menu
PCB planning to hold remaining PSL matches in November if situation improves: CEO

  • PTI
  • |
  • Karachi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 22:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 22:08 IST
The Pakistan Cricket Board is planning to hold the remaining matches of the PSL-5 in November, if the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic improves in the next few months, its CEO Wasim Khan said on Sunday. The PSL was suspended on Tuesday before the semifinals after the PCB revealed that a foreign player showed symptoms of the dreaded COVID-19, but Khan said the remaining matches may be held during the 10-day window available in November.

"But we have to first sit down and discuss the situation with all the franchise owners because they are also suggestions that Multan Sultans which topped the points table should be declared winners or to have these remaining matches before the PSL-6 early next year," he told the media in a teleconference. Khan said the Board is in a good financial health that it will not face any crisis for a year even if the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

"The Coronavirus pandemic has affected the entire world and sports globally. In this crisis time at present we have money and are not facing any financial crisis," he said. He also confirmed that the Board had suffered some financial losses due to the rescheduling, changes and suspension of the Pakistan Super League.

"Approximately our losses are around 200 million rupees due to loss of gate money and some sponsorship revenues," he said. He, however said the Board had earned considerably from sale of television, radio, digital media and sponsorships in the PSL.

Khan said the PCB had also suffered revenue losses of around USD 3 to 4 million due to the postponement of the ODI and Test match against Bangladesh which were to be held in April but have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. He said the Board was in search of new sponsors and broadcasters for its domestic and international matches.

Responding to a question, Khan said at the moment, Pakistan's next commitments were tours of Ireland, the Netherlands and England from June onwards while the plans were to start the new domestic season from September-October. "But everything will depend now how this coronavirus situation develops. It is a big challenge for all sports and sports world bodies, including cricket." PTI Corr PDS PDS PDS

