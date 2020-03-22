Left Menu
Thank you for putting us before yourself: Tendulkar hails medical professionals

As India continues to fight against coronavirus, former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar thanked all the medical professionals of the country 'for putting us before yourself'.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 22:50 IST
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar . Image Credit: ANI

As India continues to fight against coronavirus, former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar thanked all the medical professionals of the country 'for putting us before yourself'. Tendulkar took to Twitter and posted a video. "Today India came together even while staying in our homes. While we are at home there are many who are selflessly performing their duties. Thank you to each one of you for putting us before yourself. The discipline & commitment we showed today needs to continue. #JantaCurfew," Tendulkar wrote.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed people to come out to their balconies and clap to express their gratitude to the medical professionals on March 22 at 5 pm. The appeal received a brilliant response all across the country as a plethora of people participated in the activity. In the video, Tendulkar said the country will continue to fight this dangerous virus by maintaining social distancing and clapped in the end of the video.

"Today, we all Indians have shown that in our fight against COVID-19, we all have come together while we continued staying away from each other. We will continue to fight this dangerous virus by maintaining social distancing. How can I forget to thank all the people who have been involved in working selflessly for our safety? A big, big thank you," Tendulkar said in the video. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

