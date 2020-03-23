Left Menu
Reports: Jets sign ex-Colts CB Desir to 1-year deal

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 00:27 IST
The New York Jets reached agreement on a one-year deal with cornerback Pierre Desir, multiple outlets reported Sunday. Desir, 29, registered 50 tackles, 11 passes defensed and a career-high three interceptions in 12 games (11 starts) last season with the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts released Desir on Saturday, saving $6.85 million in salary cap space. Indianapolis signed him to a three-year, $22.5 million contract extension in March 2019. He quickly found a home with the Jets, who recently released cornerbacks Trumaine Johnson and Darryl Roberts.

A fourth-round pick by Cleveland in 2014, Desir has 210 career tackles, 34 passes defensed, five picks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 61 games (36 starts) with the Browns (2014-15), the then-San Diego Chargers (2016) and Colts (2017-19). --Field Level Media

