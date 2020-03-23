Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cancellation of Olympic Games 'not on agenda', postponement possible

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lausanne
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 03:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 00:39 IST
Cancellation of Olympic Games 'not on agenda', postponement possible
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach on Sunday said the 2020 Tokyo Olympics would not be canceled but that a postponement was an option as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic. "The IOC executive board emphasized that a cancellation of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 would not solve any of the problems or help anybody," said Bach.

"Therefore, cancellation is not on the agenda." The IOC added that a decision on the potential scenarios for the Tokyo Games -- "including the scenario of postponement" -- would be made inside four weeks. The Games are due to get underway on July 24.

"The IOC will, in full coordination and partnership with the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, the Japanese authorities, and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, start detailed discussions to complete its assessment of the rapid development of the worldwide health situation and its impact on the Olympic Games, including the scenario of postponement," said Bach. "The IOC is confident that it will have finalized these discussions within the next four weeks." The IOC has faced strong pressure to push back this summer's Tokyo Games in the last few days, with sporting federations and athletes expressing worries about the health risk as the COVID-19 death tally continues to rise.

Earlier on Sunday, track legend Carl Lewis said he wanted the 2020 Olympics delayed by as much as two years. The 58-year-old American -- a nine-time Olympic champion -- told Houston television station KRIV that he backed the calls for postponement by USA Track and Field and USA Swimming due to disruptions caused by the pandemic.

Lewis' comments came after president of the French Athletics Federation (FFA) urged the IOC to organize new dates for the Olympics and the country's health minister questioned the idea of sending athletes to Japan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 651 in a day, lifting total death toll to 5,476

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

China reports no domestic virus cases as imported infections climb

China reported no new local cases of the deadly coronavirus on Monday, but confirmed another 39 infections brought in from overseas. Nine more people died, the National Health Commission said, all in the epicentre city of Wuhan where the vi...

Olympics-Team Canada says it won't participate in Games in summer 2020

The Canadian Olympic Committee COC and Paralympic Committee CPC said on Sunday that Team Canada would not be participating in the Olympic and Paralympic Games in the summer of 2020.The COC and CPC urgently call on the International Olympic ...

Saudi imposes curfew to curb coronavirus spread, UAE suspends passengers flights

Saudi Arabia will impose a nationwide curfew starting on Monday after reporting a jump of almost a quarter in coronavirus cases, while the United Arab Emirates will suspend all passenger and transit flights to and from the country.Saudi Kin...

BRIEF-Philippines' Broader Stock Market Index Opens 5.26% Lower

Philippines Broader Stock Market Index OPENS 5.26 LOWER Further coverage...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020