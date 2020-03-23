Left Menu
Report: Cowboys DE Gregory to petition for reinstatement

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 07:55 IST
  • Created: 23-03-2020 07:55 IST
After being indefinitely suspended for over a year, Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory plans to soon petition the NFL to lift his ban in the wake of changes to the league's collective bargaining agreement, according to a report Sunday. Sources told David Moore of the Dallas Morning News that Gregory will soon file the required paperwork with the league in hopes of returning to the field for the 2020 season.

Gregory, 27, was suspended indefinitely on Feb. 26 for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy and the terms of his conditional reinstatement. This was his fourth suspension since coming into the league. He has been suspended for more games (30) than he's played (28). But with changes to the league's CBA that halted the policy of punishing players for testing positive for marijuana, neither Goodell nor the league have indicated any possible amnesty for players such as Gregory who were previously suspended over such tests.

Gregory was suspended and missed the entire 2017 season for a failed drug test and was granted conditional reinstatement last July. Gregory, drafted by the Cowboys in the second round of the 2015 draft, has battled substance abuse dating to his college years at Nebraska. Per the Morning News report, Gregory has failed or missed six tests while with the Cowboys.

In his last NFL action in the 2018 season, Gregory recorded 25 tackles, six sacks and two forced fumbles in 14 games for Dallas. Gregory has played in parts of three seasons (2015-16, '18), recording 45 tackles, seven sacks and 11 tackles for loss in 28 career games (one start).

