USOPC welcomes timeline for decision on Tokyo Games

  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 09:16 IST
  • Created: 23-03-2020 09:16 IST
The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee, noting the "enormous ambiguity" faced by athletes attempting to prepare for the Tokyo Games during the coronavirus pandemic, called the International Olympic Committee's pledge to decide on possible postponement in four weeks "progress". "The progress reflected in (Sunday's) IOC update to the global athlete community is an important step in providing clarity, but our athlete community continues to face enormous ambiguity surrounding the 2020 Games in Tokyo," USOPC chief executive Sarah Hirshland said in a joint statement issued with the USOPC'S athlete advisory council chair Han Xiao.

"Having spent countless hours communicating with IOC leadership, our peers around the world, our NGBs and the athletes we serve, we know the difficult obstacles ahead and we are all appreciative that the IOC has heard our concerns and needs, and is working to address them as quickly as possible." The IOC has come under mounting pressure to postpone the Tokyo Olympics, scheduled to run from July 24 to August 9. The COVID-19 global death tally went past 13,000 on Sunday, and some athletes and federations have argued that even if the worst is over by July it will be too late to ensure a proper playing field for athletes whose preparations are being disrupted by the crisis.

IOC president Thomas Bach said Sunday that a decision on when the Games would take place would be made "within the next four weeks". "Every day counts," Hirshland and Han said. "We remain steadfast in our recommendation that Team USA athletes continue to heed the advice of public health officials and prioritize their health and wellness over all else.

"At the same time we are eager to continue to explore alternatives to ensure all athletes have a robust and fulfilling Olympic and Paralympic experience, regardless of when that can safely occur. Together we will find solutions that keep the spirit of the Games alive.".

