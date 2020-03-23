Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Canada pulls out of 2020 Games as pressure mounts on Tokyo

The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) and Paralympic Committee (CPC) said on Sunday that Team Canada will not participate in the Olympic and Paralympic Games in the summer of 2020 due to concerns about the outbreak of the coronavirus. Opposition to holding the Games in July has risen sharply in the past 48 hours, with several major stakeholders such as U.S. Track and Field and UK Athletics, along with several national Olympic committees, calling for a delay because of the pandemic. Australia says planning for 2021 Games

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) said on Monday its athletes should prepare for a Tokyo Olympics in the northern summer of 2021 following the IOC’s announcement of a potential postponement due to concerns about the coronavirus. "The AOC believes our athletes now need to prioritize their own health and of those around them, and to be able to return to the families, in discussion with their National Federations," the AOC said in a statement. NFL notebook: Patriots agree to deal with QB Hoyer

The New England Patriots are examining their options at quarterback after three-time NFL MVP Tom Brady's departure to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jarrett Stidham and Cody Kessler were joined on the roster Sunday by former Patriots backup Brian Hoyer. Released by the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Hoyer reached a deal to return for his third stint with New England, the Boston Globe reported. Japan says Tokyo Olympics may be postponed due to coronavirus

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said for the first time on Monday that the Tokyo Olympic Games may need to be postponed if the event cannot be held in its "complete form" due to the coronavirus pandemic. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Sunday after an emergency meeting that it is stepping up its "scenario planning" for the 2020 Games due to start on July 24, including a possible postponement. Carl Lewis calls for 2020 season to be wiped out, Olympics to be held in 2022

Nine-times Olympic gold medallist Carl Lewis on Sunday called for the 2020 athletics season to be scrapped and July's Tokyo Games to be postponed until 2022 because of the coronavirus pandemic that has killed thousands. "Let's wipe the season clean, focus on the (2021) worlds and get it together," America's most decorated track and field athlete told Reuters in a telephone interview. IOC wrestles with logistics amid growing opposition to Games

The International Olympic Committee faced mounting opposition on Sunday to the current schedule for the Tokyo 2020 Games as athletes, teams and federations called for a delay because of the coronavirus pandemic. IOC President Thomas Bach, who has insisted the Games will go ahead as planned, said any decision to change an Olympic Games was not a simple matter like rescheduling a soccer match and would need careful planning and information. Report: NFL draft to be held in studio, not Vegas

Although the NFL's crown jewel of the offseason, the draft, will proceed as planned April 23-25, it will not happen in Las Vegas as originally scheduled, the Los Angeles Times reported Saturday. The Times cited two anonymous sources who said the draft will be run out of a television studio -- not in Las Vegas -- with expected live cut-ins from various team headquarters throughout the league. Sports-On this day... March 23

ON THIS DAY -- March 23 March 23, 1994 Tokyo Games not feasible in July says World Athletics chief Coe

The Tokyo Olympics are not feasible at their current July starting date because of the coronavirus pandemic and must be delayed, World Athletics president said on Sunday. "An Olympic Games in July this year is neither feasible nor desirable, Sebastian Coe said in a letter to his International Olympic Committee (IOC) counterpart Thomas Bach requesting the Games be moved from July. Jazz C Gobert says he's temporarily lost sense of smell

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert said he has temporarily lost his sense of smell as he tries to recover from coronavirus. Gobert, whose positive test kickstarted both the NBA and sports world shutdown, asked on social media if others are experiencing similar symptoms.

