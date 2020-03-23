Sports-On this day... March 24

ON THIS DAY -- March 24 March 24, 1995:

FORMULA ONE - Benetton driver Michael Schumacher crashes into a wall of tyres during the first qualifying session for the Brazilian Grand Prix at the Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo. Reigning world champion Schumacher walked away unhurt after the high-speed accident, which was caused by a steering linkage problem that left him out of control. He threatened to pull out of the race if he was not confident his car was safe.

The German climbed back into his car after a new "failsafe" unit was fitted and qualified in second place before winning the opening race of the season. He retained his world title at the end of the year with nine wins from 17 races. March 24, 1996:

SOCCER - Aston Villa's Dwight Yorke celebrates after they beat Leeds United in the League Cup final at Wembley Stadium. A thundering drive from Savo Milosevic, a volley from Ian Taylor and a late strike from Yorke helped Villa seal a second League Cup in three years. The triumph was a significant milestone for Villa in their resurgence under manager Brian Little, who had rebuilt the team after they narrowly avoided relegation from the Premier League the previous season.

March 24, 1998: TENNIS - Serena Williams reacts to losing a point in her quarter-final match against top seed and defending champion Martina Hingis at The Lipton Championships. Williams was defeated 6-3 1-6 7-6(4).

Her sister Venus beat Swiss Hingis in the semi-finals en route to winning the title. Serena won her first WTA trophy the following year at the Open Gaz de France in Paris beating Amelie Mauresmo. She currently has 73 singles titles including 23 Grand Slam crowns. March 24, 1998:

SOCCER - England skipper Alan Shearer holds up a bar of Swiss Chocolate ahead of their international friendly against Switzerland in Berne. England came back strongly in the second half to salvage a 1-1 draw in a scrappy game on a cold night. Middlesbrough's Paul Merson equalised with a powerful shot after 69 minutes following Shearer's assist after a mistake by goalkeeper Joel Corminboeuf.

Switzerland had gone ahead after 37 minutes when Ramon Vega of Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur deftly glanced home a cross from Stephane Chapuisat. March 24, 1999:

SOCCER - A K-26 helicopter hovers over the pitch as Belarus sports officials take measures to prepare it for the Euro 2000 Group One qualifier in Minsk between Belarus and Switzerland. Belarus lost the match 1-0 and eventually finished bottom of the group while Switzerland missed out on qualification to the finals in Belgium and the Netherlands by finishing third behind group winners Italy and second-placed Denmark.

March 24, 2000: HORSE RACING - Champion jockey Frankie Dettori with Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood during a desert party hosted by the Dubai World Cup Committee.

Dubai Millennium, ridden by Italian Dettori, won the $6 million race that year. It was a devastating performance by the winner, owned by Godolphin and trained in England by Saeed bin Suroor for Sheikh Mohammed. "No words can describe this," Dettori said. "He is definitely the best horse I have ever ridden."

March 24, 2001: SOCCER - England's David Beckham celebrates after scoring against Finland during a UEFA Group Nine World Cup qualifying game at Anfield. It was his third game as captain of the team.

Beckham, inspired by wearing the captain's armband, drove England on to a 2-1 win that took them to four points from three matches. England went on to qualify for the World Cup in South Korea and Japan as group winners ahead of Germany. They were knocked out by eventual champions Brazil in the quarter-finals.

March 24, 2001: BOAT RACING: Cambridge's Richard Dunn punches the air in celebration after his team won the annual boat race against Oxford on the River Thames in southwest London.

There were fears the 147th edition of the race between the two universities would be cancelled due to the foot-and-mouth outbreak but it was allowed to go ahead as scheduled after the British government gave race organisers the all-clear. The Six Nations rugby tournament was disrupted and the highlight of horse racing's jump season, the Cheltenham Festival, was postponed that year.

March 24, 2016: SOCCER - Former Sunderland player Adam Johnson arrives for sentencing at Bradford Crown Court. The ex-England international was jailed for six years after being found guilty of sex offences involving an under-age, 15-year-old girl.

"Johnson exploited a star-struck fan, actively grooming her over a number of months in single-minded pursuit of his own sexual gratification," said Gerry Wareham from Britain's Crown Prosecution Service. The winger, who played 12 times for England, began his career at Middlesbrough and also played for Manchester City before joining Sunderland.

March 24, 2018: CRICKET - Australia's Cameron Bancroft attempts to stop the ball during the third day of the third test match against hosts South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town.

Opener Bancroft was caught by TV cameras that day using sandpaper to rough up the ball to make it swing and was later suspended for nine months by Cricket Australia following an investigation. Skipper Steve Smith and vice captain David Warner were both stripped of their leadership positions and handed 12-month bans for their roles in the scandal. Tim Paine took over as test captain and Aaron Finch was named limited-overs skipper. (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

