Marc-Andre ter Stegen terms Aritz Aduriz as 'toughest striker' he faced

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen termed Athletic Bilbao's Aritz Aduriz the 'toughest striker' he has faced until now.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen terms Aritz Aduriz as 'toughest striker' he faced
Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Image Credit: ANI

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen termed Athletic Bilbao's Aritz Aduriz the 'toughest striker' he has faced until now. A Twitter user had asked Ter Stegen to name the toughest striker he had faced. The 27-year-old replied: "There have been several. But one striker who is always a complicated opponent is Aritz Aduriz from Athletic Bilbao."

The footballer, who is under self-isolation with his family amid coronavirus outbreak, in reply to a user who asked him about his daily routine during the quarantine, wrote: "I'm accompanied with my wife Dani and son Ben, so we are enjoying most of our time as parents and learning about Ben. I workout each day, prepare the food as I enjoy cooking, cleaning the house, speaking with our families, reading and of course, making coffee!" Due to the spread of COVID-19, Barcelona on March 13 suspended all activities until further notice.

