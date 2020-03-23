Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japanese baseball, soccer aiming for April restarts

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 15:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 15:49 IST
Japanese baseball, soccer aiming for April restarts

On a day when Japan's prime minister admitted postponing the Tokyo Olympics may be unavoidable, medical experts suggested it could be possible for the top-flight Japanese baseball and soccer seasons to resume by the end of next month. Nippon Professional Baseball Organisation and the J.League received advice Monday from medical experts during the fourth meeting of the joint panel that was formed to assess impacts of the coranavirus pandemic.

Mitsuo Kaku, a professor in infection control and prevention at Tohoku Medical and Pharmaceutical University, said the sports officials should be targeting a start date at the end of April. “There's one month until then, so I would like them to prepare as much as possible while looking at the situation," Kaku said.

Both leagues have been targeting a return at the beginning of April, but now it seems like they need to push it back further. NPB Commissioner Atsushi Saito said the revised timing would be OK “if the situation stays the same and our preparation is fully ready."' J-League chairman Mitsuru Murai said soccer officials would have another meeting later in the week.

"It is difficult to forecast for the long-term because the situation is constantly changing,” Murai said. “If we decide it is difficult to resume matches at the beginning of April during the meeting, we will simulate dates in two weeks interval such as on April 18 and May 2." Earlier Monday, Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told a parliamentary session that a postponement of the Tokyo Olympics would be necessary if the games cannot be held in a complete way. Abe was speaking hours after the the International Olympic Committee said for the first time that it was considering a postponement of the games, which are scheduled to start July 24.

Olympic officials from Canada said they would not send a team unless the Tokyo Games were delayed by 12 months, and the Australian Olympic Committee advised its athletes to prepare for the games to be staged in 2021. Worldwide, nearly 340,000 people have been infected and more than 14,700 have died from the virus that first emerged in central China late last year. As cases in China ebbed, the dangers to Europe and the U.S. have grown exponentially. As of Sunday, Japan had 1,719 confirmed cases of the virus, with 43 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

31 cases of coronavirus reported in UP: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that there are a total of 31 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state. Total 31 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Uttar Pradesh so far. No new case came into light toda...

Hungary assessing option of national lockdown to combat virus

Hungarys government is weighing the option of a national lockdown to combat the coronavirus, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told lawmakers on Monday as his cabinet sought to raise emergency powers it says are needed to tackle the outbreak.We a...

COVID-19: Maha, Punjab impose curfew; most of India under lock down as coronavirus cases climb to 433

The governments in Maharashtra and Punjab imposed state-wide curfew on Monday, as most of India huddled in a lock down and airlines prepared to stop operations in desperate measures to curtail the spread of fast-spreading COVID-19, which ha...

US stocks under pressure as virus hits economy

Wall Street stocks opened mostly lower early Monday as Congress wrangled over a massive stimulus package while the Federal Reserve unveiled new emergency programs to boost the economy. A few minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Av...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020