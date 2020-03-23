Left Menu
Development News Edition

No decision on moving event from August 19 start: CPL

  • PTI
  • |
  • Grosislet
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 15:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 15:59 IST
No decision on moving event from August 19 start: CPL

The organisers of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) are keen on going ahead with the planned August 19 start but have also kept other options open due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The next edition of the CPL T20 event will is scheduled to take place from August 19 to September 26. "CPL has been in constant communication with our medical advisors in recent weeks, as well as speaking with Cricket West Indies about the current situation with regard to cricket around the world, and at present there has been no discussion about moving the event," the CPL said in a statement. There have been coronavirus cases in the West Indies as well but the situation here at present is far better than in the European countries.

"CPL believes it is too early to make such a decision, but this is an evolving situation and we are carefully watching how events unfold in the Caribbean and around the world. "At present the CPL team are planning for the tournament to take place as scheduled while also looking at alternative plans should they be needed." The CPL has attracted some big names of world cricket over the years but with all sporting activities coming to a standstill in the last couple of weeks, the league can only hope that the situation improves in the coming times.

The pandemic has so far claimed more than 14000 lives while infecting over three lakh people across the world. "Our thoughts at this time are with the many CPL fans, players and staff from around the world who have been impacted by this crisis and we hope that they and their families stay safe and healthy," the CPL stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

31 cases of coronavirus reported in UP: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that there are a total of 31 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state. Total 31 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Uttar Pradesh so far. No new case came into light toda...

Hungary assessing option of national lockdown to combat virus

Hungarys government is weighing the option of a national lockdown to combat the coronavirus, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told lawmakers on Monday as his cabinet sought to raise emergency powers it says are needed to tackle the outbreak.We a...

COVID-19: Maha, Punjab impose curfew; most of India under lock down as coronavirus cases climb to 433

The governments in Maharashtra and Punjab imposed state-wide curfew on Monday, as most of India huddled in a lock down and airlines prepared to stop operations in desperate measures to curtail the spread of fast-spreading COVID-19, which ha...

US stocks under pressure as virus hits economy

Wall Street stocks opened mostly lower early Monday as Congress wrangled over a massive stimulus package while the Federal Reserve unveiled new emergency programs to boost the economy. A few minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Av...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020