Beauran Hendricks awarded first national contract by CSA

Cricket South Africa on Monday handed pacer Beauran Hendricks his first national contract.

Cricket South Africa logo . Image Credit: ANI

Cricket South Africa on Monday handed pacer Beauran Hendricks his first national contract. Pacer Andrich Nortje, all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius and batsman Rassie van der Dussen have also been awarded contract upgrades.

"The upgrade system will again be in place this year. Those players performing and selected for the Proteas during the 2020/21 season and who are not contracted can qualify for a National Contract upgrade," Cricket South Africa said in an official statement. The South Africa men's team will be in action in the T20 World Cup later this year while other scheduled tours include home series against Sri Lanka (Tests), Australia (Tests only), Pakistan (T20 only) and India (T20 only) and away tours to West Indies and Sri Lanka.

CSA's contracted men's players: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen. The contracts for the women's team were also revealed by the CSA and Nadine de Klerk and Sinalo Jafta earned contract upgrades.

CSA's contracted women's players: Trisha Chetty, Nadine de Klerk, Mignon du Preez, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Lizelle Lee, Sune Luus, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon, Dane van Niekerk, Laura Wolvaardt."We have contracted 16 men's players and 14 women's players which we feel is the appropriate number to maintain our national squads across the various formats. This enables us to contract both our Test players as well as those who are limited-overs specialists," CSA Acting Chief Executive, Dr. Jacques Faul said. "We have decided to keep the 17th men's contract open for the moment and players can qualify for it through performance," he added. (ANI)

