Report: Cowboys in talks with DT Poe

The Dallas Cowboys are in talks with free agent defensive tackle Dontari Poe, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday. The two-time Pro Bowl selection registered four sacks and 22 tackles in 11 games last season with the Carolina Panthers. He had season-ending surgery for a torn quadriceps in November.

A first-round pick (11th overall) in the 2012 NFL Draft by Kansas City, Poe has 20.5 sacks and 278 tackles in 121 games (118 starts) with the Chiefs (2012-16), Atlanta Falcons (2017) and Panthers (2018-19). Poe, who turns 30 in August, could be reunited with former Panthers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy. McCoy, a six-time Pro Bowl selection with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, signed a three-year deal with Dallas last week.

The Cowboys have also been linked to Ndamukong Suh, Damon Harrison and Mike Pennel in their effort to beef up the interior of their defensive line, per NFL Network. --Field Level Media

