Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: 49ers sign LB Walker

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 00:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 00:41 IST
Report: 49ers sign LB Walker

The San Francisco 49ers signed linebacker Joe Walker to a one-year deal, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported Monday. Walker, 27, registered 65 tackles and one forced fumble in 16 games (11 starts) last season with the Arizona Cardinals.

Drafted by Philadelphia in the seventh round in 2016, Walker played 12 games with the Eagles in 2017 before signing with Arizona in September 2018. He has 82 tackles, including five tackles for loss, in 42 career games (14 starts).

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

Riverdale: Charles-Chic mystery and the future of Core Four

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt presents outcome budget report: Health, education departments top performer

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Monday presented a report card of the AAP governments 2019-20 budget in the Delhi Assembly, showing that many schemes and projects of departments like Health and Education were on track. However, the Out...

French PM says coronavirus lockdown could last weeks

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said a virtual lockdown in France imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus could last several more weeks and that his government was tightening restrictions even further. He said citizens from Tuesday wo...

U.S. Fed aims 'bazooka' to backstop coronavirus-hit economy

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Monday rolled out an extraordinary array of programs to backstop an economy reeling from sweeping restrictions on commerce that scientists say are needed to slow the coronavirus pandemic and ultimately keep more ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Market panic lingers despite unprecedented Fed support

Global equities slid further and safe-haven assets rose on Monday after a massive array of new programs from the U.S. Federal Reserve underscored the severe disruptions the coronavirus pandemic poses to a fast-weakening world economy.Tradit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020