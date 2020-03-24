Left Menu
Predators sign G Ingram to three-year deal

  • Reuters
  |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 02:37 IST
  |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 01:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@PredsNHL)

The Nashville Predators signed goaltender Connor Ingram to a three-year contract Monday. The deal is valued at $700,000 for 2020-21 and $750,000 for each of the next two seasons.

Ingram, 22, was 21-5-5 with a .933 save percentage and 1.92 goals-against average in 33 games with the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals in 2019-20. A third-round pick by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2016 draft, Ingram was traded to Nashville in June 2019 for a 2021 seventh-round pick.

