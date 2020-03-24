Reports: Saints ink CB Nichols, DE Spence

The New Orleans Saints reportedly came to terms with two players on Monday, including the XFL's interceptions leader. Former Houston Roughnecks cornerback Deatrick Nichols is joining the Saints, according to his agent, and defensive end Noah Spence will remain with New Orleans, per multiple media reports.

Nichols, undrafted out of South Florida in 2018, recorded three interceptions, six pass breakups and 24 tackles (three for loss) in five games with the Roughnecks. Nichols, now 25, appeared in two games with the Arizona Cardinals in 2018, making one tackle.

Spence, 26, was picked up by the Saints in mid-December after Marcus Davenport went down for the season, but he didn't end up getting into a game. Spence made seven appearances with the Washington Redskins earlier last season, and he logged three tackles, including one sack.

He was a second-round pick of the Buccaneers in 2016, and he played three seasons with Tampa Bay, making 34 appearances (six starts). Spence recorded 34 tackles, 6.5 sacks and four forced fumbled with the Buccaneers. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

