Left Menu
Development News Edition

Athletes' health comes first: Bajrang Punia welcomes decision to postpone Olympics

Wrestler Bajrang Punia on Tuesday welcomed the International Olympic Committee's decision to postpone the Tokyo Olympics due to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 21:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 21:13 IST
Athletes' health comes first: Bajrang Punia welcomes decision to postpone Olympics
Wrestler Bajrang Punia (Photo/ SAI Media Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Wrestler Bajrang Punia on Tuesday welcomed the International Olympic Committee's decision to postpone the Tokyo Olympics due to the coronavirus pandemic. The wrestler also said that health of the athletes always come first and as a result, the decision to postpone the games was a neccasary one.

"I told you earlier as well that postponing the Olympics will be the right thing to do looking at the present scenario. Every athlete's health comes first, so as a result, I would say this is a good decision as coronavirus has put the entire world in a lockdown," Punia told ANI. Earlier today, for the first time in the history of the mega global event, the Olympics were postponed by a year.

The decision was confirmed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) after the organising body for the event and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed to reschedule the Tokyo Olympics in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympics were cancelled in the past but were never postponed.

In 1916, 1940 and 1944, the Games were cancelled because of the World Wars. The Tokyo Olympics will now take place next year.

The IOC has, however, said that the original name of Tokyo 2020 will remain intact irrespective of the fact that it will take place next year. "In the present circumstances and based on the information provided by the WHO today, the IOC President and the Prime Minister of Japan have concluded that the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021, to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community," the IOC said in an official statement.

The Tokyo Olympic Games were slated to be held from July 24 to August 9, while the Paralympic Games were scheduled to be held from August 25 to September 6. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Exempt food supply of captive animals from restrictions during lockdown: Central Zoo Authority to states, UTs

The Central Zoo Authority on Tuesday urged the states and Union Territories UTs to include food and drinking supply of captive animals in the list of essential services amid a lockdown in various states to curb the spread of coronavirus.The...

FOREX-Dollar falls broadly as Fed stimulus calms panicky markets

The dollar fell broadly on Tuesday, sliding for a second consecutive day after the U.S. Federal Reserve stepped up measures to shield an economy reeling from emergency restrictions on commerce to fight the coronavirus.Against a basket of it...

U.S. lawmakers nearing deal for $32 billion aviation sector bailout

U.S. lawmakers are nearing agreement on a package of grants for passenger and cargo airlines and contractors worth 32 billion as part of a massive U.S. stimulus and rescue package amid the massive travel demand falloff because of the corona...

Olympics postponement set to crowd out 2021 sporting calendar

The decision to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by a year is set to further disrupt the global sporting calendar, which has already been wrecked by the coronavirus pandemic, making for a very crowded schedule next year. After weeks of spec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020