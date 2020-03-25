Report: RB Barber agrees to terms with Redskins

Running back Peyton Barber agreed to a two-year, $3 million deal with the Washington Redskins, ESPN reported on Tuesday. The deal includes $600,000 in guaranteed cash, according to the report.

Barber, 26, has rushed for 1,987 yards and 15 touchdowns and caught 57 passes for 349 yards and two scores in four seasons, all with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Barber's best season was in 2018 when he rushed for 871 yards and five touchdowns for Tampa Bay. Last season, the total dropped to 470 but he did score a career-high seven touchdowns (six rushings, one receiving).

Barber averaged just 3.1 yards per carrying last season. His career average is 3.6. The Redskins already have Adrian Peterson, Derrius Guice, Bryce Love, and Josh Ferguson as ball-carrying options.

