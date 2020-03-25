WADA president says IOC took 'correct decision' to postpone Tokyo Olympics

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) president Witold Banka said the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has taken a 'correct decision' to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympics until next year due to coronavirus pandemic. "The health and safety of the athletes remains the number-one priority for WADA and the anti-doping community, and it is clear that the correct decision has been taken in this challenging and unprecedented situation," WADA's official website quoted Banka as saying.

"As we all come to terms with the impact of this pandemic, it is clear that there are a number of challenges being faced related to the testing of athletes at this time. We will continue to monitor that situation to mitigate the effect of any interruptions to the program," he added. WADA, in its statement, said they have been working closely with Anti-Doping Organizations, athletes and other stakeholders to ensure the integrity of the global anti-doping program is maintained as far as possible during this time and to ensure that the system returns to full power as quickly and effectively as possible once this crisis is abated.

The decision to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympics was confirmed by the IOC, on Tuesday, after the organising body for the event and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed to reschedule the games in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The IOC has, however, said that the original name of Tokyo 2020 will remain intact irrespective of the fact that it will take place next year.

The Tokyo Olympic Games were slated to be held from July 24 to August 9, while the Paralympic Games were scheduled to be held from August 25 to September 6. (ANI)

