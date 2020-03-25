Officials to propose extending Bundesliga suspension to April 30

The German Football League (DFL) announced it will propose the Bundesliga suspension, due to the coronavirus pandemic, is extended to late-April. On March 16, the DFL, which runs Germany's two top divisions, put them on hold until at least April 2 because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The DFL will propose the extension to its 36 clubs at a meeting on March 31. "The Presidium of the General Assembly will recommend a further suspension of game operations in the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 until at least April 30" the DFL said. It repeated its aim to finish the campaigns before June 30 and added: "The DFL is currently working intensively on concepts to play games at a given time - due to the situation - even without spectators and with a minimal use of workers in the areas of sport, general organisation and the media." Television rights represent a large part of the income for top-flight clubs and playing games behind closed doors but live on television would lower the financial impact of the pandemic.

