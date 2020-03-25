Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sachin Tendulkar has a message for those not following lockdown amid CoronaVirus outbreak

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar urged people to support this lockdown for 21 days & stay home

Sachin Tendulkar has a message for those not following lockdown amid CoronaVirus outbreak
https://twitter.com/sachin_rt

Celebrities are lending support to this 21 days nationwide lockdown as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced last night. Now joining the fighting against pandemic CoronaVirus, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar released a video today urging people to stay home and maintain social distancing.

Master blaster Tendulkar has been very vocal about the public welfare issues and he has proved himself yet again by sending this important message in this crucial time where the whole world is struggling to control this novel Covid 19.

In this one and a half minute, short video Tendulkar is seen raising concern about the people who are not taking this seriously and not following this lockdown. He also urged people to act responsibly and asked them to spend time with family instead of going out and putting lives in danger.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Mahabharata battle won in 18 days, war against COVID-19 will take 21 days : PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Mahabharata battle was won in 18 days while the war against coronavirus will take 21 days. He was interacting with the citizens of Varanasi via video conferencing on Wednesday. Mahabharat war was won i...

Thailand bans entry to foreigners, prepares emergency measures against coronavirus

The Thai government banned entry for all non-resident foreigners on Wednesday but held off on restricting peoples movement inside the country as the government prepared to roll out emergency measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus...

Coronavirus cases cross 600, 1st death in TN; more beds earmarked in civil, military hospitals for COVID-19 patients

Coronavirus cases in the country crossed 600 on Wednesday as authorities beefed up preparedness to fight the pandemic with a chain of hospitals of the Army ordnance factories and central paramilitary forces earmarking over 2,000 beds for i...

Centre allows employees due to vacate official flats to stay till May 31

The Centre on Wednesday decided to allow its employees who were due to vacate their official flats to stay till May 31, officials said. The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said it has received calls from allottees of General Pool R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020