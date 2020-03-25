Sachin Tendulkar has a message for those not following lockdown amid CoronaVirus outbreak

Celebrities are lending support to this 21 days nationwide lockdown as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced last night. Now joining the fighting against pandemic CoronaVirus, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar released a video today urging people to stay home and maintain social distancing.

नमस्तेहमारी सरकार ने हम सभी से ये विनती की है कि अगले २१ दिनों तक हम सब अपने घरों से ना निकलें। फिर भी बहुत लोग इस निर्देश का पालन नहीं कर रहे हैं। इस मुश्किल समय में हम सबका ये कर्तव्य है कि हम घरों में रहें और यह समय अपने परिवार के साथ बिताएं और #CoronaVirus का खात्मा करें। pic.twitter.com/fJgLk3ZiPj — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 25, 2020

Master blaster Tendulkar has been very vocal about the public welfare issues and he has proved himself yet again by sending this important message in this crucial time where the whole world is struggling to control this novel Covid 19.

In this one and a half minute, short video Tendulkar is seen raising concern about the people who are not taking this seriously and not following this lockdown. He also urged people to act responsibly and asked them to spend time with family instead of going out and putting lives in danger.

